Flight heading to Cleveland from Jamaica makes emergency landing in Miami

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MIAMI, Florida -- A flight heading to Cleveland from Jamaica had to make an emergency landing in Miami on Friday.

Swift Air Flight 933 was expected to land at Hopkins International Airport at around 5:30 p.m., but was diverted to Miami.

Marc Henderson with Miami International Airport says it was believed there may have been a fire in the cargo section, but it turns out there was not.

There are 155 people on board the flight. No injuries were reported.

It is not known if they will be departing Miami tonight.

Stay with FOX 8 News and FOX8.com for more.