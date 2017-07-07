× Driver charged in crash that killed Strongsville High School student

STRONGSVILLE, Ohio– The driver in the Strongsville crash that killed one teen and injured three others is facing charges.

The 16-year-old driver is charged with with one count of aggravated vehicular homicide and three counts of aggravated vehicular assault, the Cuyahoga County Prosecutor’s Office said on Friday.

The crash happened on Albion Road near Southwind Court at about 10:25 p.m. on June 7. Police said the car, with six teens inside, went off the road and hit two trees before coming to a rest.

It took the life of 16-year-old Kailee Mayher, a sophomore at Strongsville High School.

The driver and the 16-year-old front-seat passenger were not injured. But three other girls, ages 15 and 16, were taken to area hospitals.

