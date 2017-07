Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It’s the weekend! A mini-cool down is expected this weekend as highs take a step back into the 70s.

We are now within that stint of time that’s usually characterized by some of the hottest temperatures of the year! Hence, that’s why there’s the saying, ‘DOG DAYS of SUMMER’!

No sign of long stretches of extreme heat over the next 10 days.

Here's your hour-by-hour forecast:

**Beach hazard statement issued for Saturday**