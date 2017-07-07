Car ripped in half during deadly Solon crash

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SOLON, Ohio- A single-car crash in Solon killed the driver Friday morning.

A man called dispatch just before 6 a.m. to report he witnessed an accident on his way to work. Officers found the scene on US 422 between Harper Road and state Route 91.

Solon police said the driver was ejected and pronounced dead at the scene. His name was not released.

The car was ripped into two sections from hitting trees and rolling multiple times.

According to police, the cause of the crash is not known at this time, but early indications are that excessive speed played a role.