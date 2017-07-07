× Can you help? Police looking for information after 8-year-old shot at Edgewater Park

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Crime Stoppers says the Cleveland Metroparks Ranger Department is asking for the public’s help as they investigate a shooting that injured an 8-year-old boy.

It happened at Edgewater Park on the Fourth of July at just before 11 p.m. after the fireworks show had ended.

Crime Stoppers says the child was wounded in the shootout which involved at least three suspects who are believed to have taken off into the Edgewater or Detroit Shoreway neighborhoods.

According to Crime Stoppers, the suspects are described as black males in their teens or early twenties. One had short dreadlocks; another may have had two teardrop tattoos on his cheek.

If you have any information about this crime, you’re asked to contact Crime Stoppers at (216) 252-7463 or at 25crime.com. You can remain anonymous and a cash reward is available for information that leads to an arrest and indictment.

The little boy was one of ten people injured in eight different shootings in Cleveland earlier this week; the violence started on the Fourth of July and continued into early the next morning.