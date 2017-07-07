× Be careful! Beach hazard issued for Lake Erie beaches in Cuyahoga County

CUYAHOGA COUNTY, Ohio– If you had plans to swim in Lake Erie Saturday morning, be aware that a beach hazard has been issued for beaches in Cuyahoga County.

According to the National Weather Service, the alert is in place from 4 a.m. Saturday through Saturday at noon.

It is for all Lake Erie beaches in the county.

Three-to-five foot waves will contribute to a high risk of rip currents.

The National Weather Service says the swimming risks can create life-threatening conditions even for good swimmers.

**Read more, here**