A college student’s dream? Ramen-flavored Pringles are a real thing

Yum or gross? It could be a college student’s dream! Pringles has come up with a new mashup: ramen chicken-flavored chips.

The company said it worked closely with the ramen pros to “pop the top on a classic noodle dish and bring the fan-favorite Top Ramen Chicken Flavor to life on a Pringles crisp.”

The result, according to the company, is a chip that tastes like ramen noodles right out of the bowl.

The new flavor will be available for a limited time only beginning in late-July. And, you can only get them at your local Dollar General store for about $1.50 per package.