9 candidates now in race for Cleveland mayor

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Cuyahoga County Board of Elections says three Cleveland mayoral candidates who submitted signatures have all reached the number required to be placed on the ballot in September.

Those candidates are Tony Madalone, Eric Brewer and Robert Kilo.

Candidates had to collect 3,000 signatures and return them to the Board of Elections by June 29 in order to be included on the ballot, but received five extra days to do so.

So, now nine candidates will be on the September 12 Primary Election ballot.

