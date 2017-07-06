Video shows violent robbery inside RTA rapid station in Cleveland

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND-- The FOX 8 I TEAM has obtained exclusive video connected to an armed robbery at the West 117 and Madison RTA rapid stop in Cleveland. More video shows the suspect getting arrested inside the RTA rapid section of Tower City.

This incident happened in May, and the video was just released to the I TEAM.

A man told RTA police he went to buy a ticket from a machine, and then a guy came up to him and offered to sell a bus pass. When the man at the machine refused, he said the other guy pulled a knife and demanded money.

Records show, days later, an officer noticed someone matching the description of the robber at Tower City. Video shows police arresting Tarion Sharp.

Recently, the I TEAM also revealed a man viciously beaten at a rapid stop, and another man pulled a gun on a guy during a dispute at another rapid stop.

Despite these incidents, RTA insists the system is safe with officers patrolling and security cameras rolling.

In fact, suspects did get indicted in all three of these cases.