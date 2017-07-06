× Two women arrested at Jackson Township hotel after 18-month-old dies

JACKSON TOWNSHIP, Ohio– The Jackson Police Department Department is investigating the death of an 18-month-old boy.

Police and paramedics were called to the Motel 6 for reports of an unresponsive child. The boy was taken to Mercy Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

The Stark County Coroner’s Office will determine cause of death.

The boy’s mother, 26-year-old Stephanie Buchanan, and another woman, 25-year-old Jasmin Nance, were charged with obstructing official business.

Police said the women gave officers several fake names for Nance to conceal her identity. She was also arrested on a warrant for endangering children out of Cuyahoga County.

Additional charges may be filed.

Buchanan’s four other children, between the ages of 4 and 9, are in the custody of Stark County Protective Services.