Show Info: July 6, 2017

Posted 10:00 am, July 6, 2017, by

Yellow House Cheese
Artisan style cheese right here in Northeast Ohio!
http://www.yellowhousecheese.com

Lush & Lovely Floristry

Bring a little color into your home with fresh flowers from your garden!
3408 Bridge Ave.
Cleveland, OH 44113
https://lushandlovelyfloristry.com/

Sugar Bomb Confections

They’re known for their small batch candies, but now they’re adding cotton candy!
Cleveland Flea
11a-4p Saturday July 8th
3615 Superior Ave, Cleveland
Admission: $1
www.theclevelandflea.com
www.facebook.com/sugarbombCLE

Comedian Mark Normand
If you’re looking for a laugh this weekend, look no further!
http://www.pickwickandfrolic.com

Soul Stretch Yoga Studio
Get fit for a good cause!
31142 Center Ridge Road
Westlake, Ohio  44145
www.soulstretchmobileyoga.com

Mortach Financial
Get dialed in with your retirement!
http://mortachfinancial.com/

Arby’s

Your favorite sandwich just got a whole lot sweeter! Donna Marwaring shared the new Arby’s brown sugar bacon sandwich with us this morning.

 