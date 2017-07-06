Man breaks into restaurant on Cleveland’s east side

CLEVELAND– The Cleveland Division of Police is investigating a break-in that happened at an east-side restaurant.

A man broke into Diallo’s Steak and Seafood, located on East 116th Street near Buckeye Road, on June 27. Surveillance photos show the suspect climbing through a vent.

Anyone with information that can help identify the suspect is urged to call Detective Gobel with the Cleveland Division of Police Fourth District at 216-623-5418 or Cuyahoga County Crime Stoppers at 216-252-7463. All calls can remain anonymous.