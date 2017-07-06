× Highway patrol reports 17 fatalities, 908 OVI arrests over July Fourth weekend

COLUMBUS, Ohio– Seventeen people lost their lives during traffic crashes in Ohio over the Fourth of July weekend, the Ohio State Highway Patrol said on Thursday.

Impaired driving was a factor in five of those crashes, which occurred between June 30 and July 4.

“When someone chooses to drive after a night of drinking, the consequences can be deadly,” said Colonel Paul A. Pride, patrol superintendent, in a news release on Thursday. “That’s why troopers make OVI enforcement a priority, whether they’re patrolling during a long holiday weekend or any other night. Motorists should be smart and always plan a sober way home.”

Troopers arrested 908 people for operating a vehicle under the influence and 624 on drug-related charges.

Last year during the four-day Fourth of July weekend, there were 12 deadly crashes and seven involved impaired driving.