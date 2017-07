Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The next best chance for showers and storms will be Friday.

Here is your hour-by-hour forecast:

A small batch of showers/storms will reach western areas Friday morning followed by scattered showers and storms around through the afternoon due to a cold front.

Keep it to FOX 8 News and FOX8.com for the latest weather updates on Friday.

**Download the FOX 8 Weather app to receive weather alerts for your area**