Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Oh -- The Chardon Polka Band is not your average polka band, it's polka music with 'attitude'! The band has been together for over a decade, released five CD's and has made a name for itself by adding a colorful 'pop' twist to traditional polka music.

Click here to learn more about the Chardon Polka Band and see their summer show schedule.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video