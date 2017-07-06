Euclid police warn of scammers using movie money

EUCLID, Ohio– The Euclid Police Department wants area businesses, especially delivery drivers, to keep a close eye on the cash they receive from customers.

Scammers are using fake bills that say “For Motion Picture Use Only” on the front. The fake money comes in all denominations.

Police said suspects call for a delivery at a vacant house and pay with the phony cash. The deliveries often happen at night because it’s tougher for drivers to closely examine the bills before accepting them.

Anyone who encounters this type of scam is asked to call Euclid police at 216-731-1234.