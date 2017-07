Lots of dads take pictures with their babies.

But you won’t find many that do it like Sholom Ber Solomon.

The 36-year-old California dad has become a viral hit thanks to the pictures he has posted with his 9-month-old daughter Zoe.

According to the The Daily Mail, Solomon got the idea to take the funny pictures when he realized how happily his little girl was to get her picture taken.

Solomon has more than 63,000 followers on his Instagram account.

Gnome is where the heart is 🌳👶🏼!! #lifeofdad #dadlife A post shared by Sholom Ber Solomon (@sbsolly) on Jun 2, 2017 at 9:00am PDT

License and registration please ma'am 🚓👮🏻‍♀️👶🏼!! #drivingwhiledelicious #fastandfurious7months #lifeofdad #dadlife A post shared by Sholom Ber Solomon (@sbsolly) on May 3, 2017 at 9:03am PDT

Partners in crime🚨👶🏼!! #graffitilife #Watchoutfordemfiveoh #lifeofdad #dadlife A post shared by Sholom Ber Solomon (@sbsolly) on Feb 16, 2017 at 10:12am PST

When mum goes out to play… daddy gets take away 🍗👶🏼!!!#fingerlickinggoodparenting #babynomnom #bachelornation #kfc #lifeofdad A post shared by Sholom Ber Solomon (@sbsolly) on Jan 16, 2017 at 9:57am PST

Natgeo wild on location 🦁🌿👶🏼!! #lookmufasa #zoetheexplorer #lifeofdad A post shared by Sholom Ber Solomon (@sbsolly) on Jan 9, 2017 at 10:02am PST

Be fruitful and multiply..they said 🌻👶🏼💦!! #marthastewartlife #blossomingbaby #instadad #lifeofdad A post shared by Sholom Ber Solomon (@sbsolly) on Dec 21, 2016 at 10:48am PST

It's all in the hips 🏳️‍🌈👯🍍!!! #coconuttits #myownlauau #instadad A post shared by Sholom Ber Solomon (@sbsolly) on Dec 8, 2016 at 9:03am PST

Uh oh 😬💦!! #passthelaundrythen #airdrybaby #dadlife #instadad A post shared by Sholom Ber Solomon (@sbsolly) on Nov 21, 2016 at 8:34am PST

Aaaaaaaaaaaaaaand plié… !!! #nutcracker #ificanfindthem #tututime A post shared by Sholom Ber Solomon (@sbsolly) on Nov 15, 2016 at 10:57am PST

Hide and seek level 💯!!!!! #🙈&👳🏽#inittowinit #camolife #countvoncount #zoetegan A post shared by Sholom Ber Solomon (@sbsolly) on Nov 9, 2016 at 10:11am PST

"Me love to eat cookies, sometimes me eat whole, sometimes me chew it"🍪💙🎃!!! #wisewords #babynomnom #barefootcontessa #happyhalloween A post shared by Sholom Ber Solomon (@sbsolly) on Oct 31, 2016 at 5:02pm PDT