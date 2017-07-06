× Cleveland police seek to ID members of rap group who allegedly assaulted woman

CLEVELAND– The Cleveland Division of Police is working to identify members of the rap group “Cake Boy Rich” after a woman was assaulted.

The group was shooting a music video at a house on East 83rd Street, using the owner’s unique monster trucks, on June 21.

The 58-year-old victim was buying a CD from the rappers out of a car. According to the police report, one man grabbed her purse and shut the door on her hand. He yelled for the drive to take off and the car dragged the woman down the street, the report said.

The homeowner, who was on the porch, screamed at the suspects to stop because they were going to kill her, police said.

The woman went to the Cleveland Clinic for a fractured hand. While there, speaking with investigators, she was shown a music video for “Cake Boy Rich.” She pointed on which men attacked her, the report said.

On Thursday, police released photos of two suspects, who are wanted for felonious assault, aggravated robbery and kidnapping in the case.

Anyone with information is asked to call Cleveland police.