Cleveland Indians baby boom! Three players welcome new additions, more on the way

CLEVELAND– The 2016 season did not end the way the Cleveland Indians would have liked, but all was not lost on the memorable season.

The Tribe’s postseason began in early October. Nine months later, three players welcomed new babies and three more have little ones on the way.

Before the start of the season, pitcher Corey Kluber and his wife, Amanda, brought their third child into the world. But June started the Indians baby boom.

Outfielder Michael Brantley welcomed a baby boy in June. Closer Cody Allen was placed on the paternity list six days later for a little boy.

On Wednesday, first baseman Carlos Santana added another girl to his family.

Lonnie Chisenhall, Dan Otero and Andrew Miller are all expecting new additions to their families soon.

More stories on the Cleveland Indians here