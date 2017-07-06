Bride’s 92-year-old grandmother steals show as flower girl

Posted 9:04 pm, July 6, 2017, by

MANKATO, Minn.— While Abby Arlt and Dustin Mershon, of Mankato, Minnesota, got their dream wedding, it was the flower girl who stole the show.

She was the bride’s 92-year-old grandmother, Georgiana Arlt, of Chaska. Pushing her walker down the grass aisle Saturday, she tossed a path of flower petals as guests cheered and applauded. As she finished her duties and sat down, she said with a laugh, “That was hard work!”

Abby Arlt tells KARE-TV  she always wanted her grandparents to be the flower girl and ring bearer at her wedding. But her grandfather passed away a year ago. However, he gave the groom his blessing just a week before he died.

Georgiana Arlt told her granddaughter she had never been in any wedding besides her own, 72 years ago.

Related stories