8 Cleveland-area festivals to check out before summer ends

CLEVELAND– Summer will be over before you know it. We’ve got some ideas to keep your weekends jam-packed through the end of the season.

Cain Park Arts Festival

July 7 to 9

Up to 150 artists show off their jewelry, ceramics and other goods at this three-day event in Cleveland Heights. Even in its 40th year, about half of the booths are from first-time exhibitors.

Taste of Tremont

July 16

Tremont’s restaurants set up booths down Professor Avenue so you can sample their best offerings. Browse the vendors, enjoy a refreshing adult beverage and take it the music.

Lakewood Arts Festival

Aug. 5

About 160 artists are selected to exhibit their work for the chance to be best in show. There’s also lots of food and live entertainment, and the event benefits a scholarship fund.

Warehouse District Festival

Aug. 6

More than 12,000 people attend this event each year to experience the food, live music and street performers. Did we mention there’s a cutest dog contest?

Feast of the Assumption

Aug. 12 to 15

Now in it’s 119th year, the Holy Rosary Church’s Feast is marked with prayer and processions. Then, there’s the food. Meatballs, ravioli, tiramisu and more! And of course, wine!

Flats Festival of the Arts

Aug. 19 to 21

Hundreds of artists from across the country show off their woodwork, photography, paintings and more. It all starts with the Bites, Booze and Boogie on Aug. 18.

One World Day

Aug. 27

Located in the Cleveland Cultural Gardens, this festival is all about togetherness. Enjoy the entertainment and ethnic food, or watch the parade of flags and naturalization ceremony.

Cleveland Oktoberfest

Sept. 1 to Sept. 4

Get your lederhosen and a stein of Paulaner! There’s plenty of authentic German food and music at Northeast Ohio’s largest annual outdoor festival. Make sure you get a good spot at the top of the hour for the life-size glockenspiel.