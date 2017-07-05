Witness describes the moment a firework exploded in Lakewood man’s hand

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LAKEWOOD, OH - A 49-year-old man is recovering from serious injuries after witnesses say a firework exploded in his hand.

"His hand was completely gone," describes a witness who does not want to be identified. "He had damage to his torso and his eyes were completely glossed over."

The woman tells Fox 8 it happened in the front yard of a home on Lake near Summit just after 10 p.m. Tuesday night.

She describes the firework as sounding like an explosion. The witness says the firework did not launch upwards, instead it appeared to launch horizontal in the direction of her family who happened to be sitting nearby.

"It was absolutely terrifying and I got up out of my seat my instinct was to flee," said the woman. "My other family members were stunned then they got mad and they started saying 'that could have killed us that could have killed us.'"

According to police the man, who is a Lakewood resident, suffered “severe injuries to his left hand and right leg.”

"The fact that he blew his hand off and did not let go [of the firework] that could have saved our lives," said the witness visibly shaken by the incident.

Lakewood Police say the incident remains under investigation. They are planning on speaking with the man soon to learn more about what happened.

41.492929 -81.794471