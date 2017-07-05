Runaway dog reunited with owner after fireworks scare

PARMA, Ohio – This is a story about a dog named Knox (short for Knoxville, where she was found as a stray.) Knox loves her home in Parma, but does not love fireworks.

On July 4, a round of early neighborhood fireworks scared her so much that she broke free from her collar and just ran. Her mom, Erin, started posting for help on social media and quickly had about 150 shares on Facebook.

As luck would have it, the police officer who found Knox actually posted on Facebook that he’d taken her to the local shelter.

As you might well imagine, it made Erin’s day. She tells Fox 8 that she didn’t realize how much she’d miss her dog until she was gone.

Erin hasn’t met the officer who rescued Knox yet, but she promises there will be a wonderful gift waiting for him!