Rep. Steve Scalise back in intensive care

Posted 10:50 pm, July 5, 2017, by

WASHINGTON, DC - MARCH 15: House Majority Whip Steve Scalise (R-LA) speaks as House Speaker Paul Ryan (R-WI) looks on during a news conference at the U.S. Capitol on March 15, 2017 in Washington, DC. Speaker Ryan and House Republicans discussed the Amercian Health Care Act. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON DC – Rep. Steve Scalise has been readmitted to the intensive care unit “due to new concerns for infection,” a statement from his office said.

His condition is listed as serious, according to the statement.

Scalise, the Republican House majority whip who represents Louisiana, was critically injured during a shooting by a lone gunman at the GOP baseball team’s practice for a charity game June 14.

He had been released from the MedStar Washington Hospital Center’s intensive care unit less than two weeks ago.

Another update is expected Thursday, according to his office.

More on this story, here. 

