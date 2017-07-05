Police release identity, cause of death after body found in garage

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Division of Police say the person found dead in a Cleveland garage last month was a 70-year-old man who was beaten to death.

Officers responded on June 25 to a vacant home in the 2190 block of East 79th Street, just before 7 a.m. Sunday.

There, they found a body in the garage.

Cleveland police say that person has been identified as 70-year-old Roger Carte, who died from blunt force trauma to the head, neck, trunk, and extremities. Carte also suffered brain and skeletal injuries and was strangled, police say.

The Cleveland Homicide Unit is investigating.

Anyone with information should call Cleveland police.

