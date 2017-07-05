Lakewood man suffers ‘severe’ injuries in fireworks mishap

LAKEWOOD — A 49-year-old man was seriously injured after being injured by a firework, Lakewood police said in a news release.

It happened just after 10 p.m. in the 15600 block of Lake Avenue.

According to the news release, the man, who is a Lakewood resident, suffered “severe injuries to his left hand and right leg.”

He was taken to MetroHealth Medical Center, where he is listed in stable condition.

Lakewood police are investigating the incident.

Further details were not immediately released.