Man indicted in disappearance, killing of Tierra Bryant

MIDDLEBURG HEIGHTS, Ohio — The FOX 8 I TEAM has learned a grand jury has indicted a man who’s been under investigation for the disappearance and suspected killing of Tierra Bryant, a teen last seen in 2015 in Middleburg Heights.

Cuyahoga County prosecutors have indicted Rashad Hunt for voluntary manslaughter, felony assault, gross abuse of a corpse and obstructing official business.

Hunt has been indicted even though Tierra Bryant’s body has not been found. The FBI and local police have spent days searching an area in Elyria, but they have not revealed much about the search.

The charge of voluntary manslaughter says Hunt acted with “sudden passion” or a “fit of rage” leading to the death of Tierra Bryant.

