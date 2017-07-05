Indians announce Terry Francona will not manage team Wednesday night

CLEVELAND — The Indians announced Wednesday afternoon that Terry Francona will not manage the team Wednesday night.

Brad Mills will manage another game against the Padres.

On the Fourth of July, Francona underwent follow-up tests at the Cleveland Clinic, according to the team.

Francona, 58, left last Monday’s game early when he started feeling lightheaded and his heart rate increased. He was taken to the Cleveland Clinic, where doctors ruled out any major health problems.

