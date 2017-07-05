Indiana Bones, once a homeless, abused dog, is now a family pet

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHFIELD, Ohio - All you need is a dog and a chew toy, and grownups turn into seven-year-old kids again.

All a dog needs is someone to care.

Finally Indiana Bones, has a family after a long and difficult road.

“Here's what turned out to be an incredibly sweet soul who was critically injured when he was hit by a car and then beaten by three young men who decided that's what they were going to do to him," Cleveland APL President Sharon Harvey told Fox 8.

You remember the pictures from back in March.

Starved, beaten with his rear hip fractured, the American Staffordshire Terrier mix never gave up.

His story inspired donations from people eager to help bring him back to health.

And that brought him to the Dancing Paws Animal Wellness Center and Veterinarian Dr. Neal Sivula.

“This guy came in the APL, brought him down for some rehabilitation and there’s something special about him and I can't put my finger on it he's just a real special dog." Dr. Sivula said.

And the more the Doc began to work with the dog, the more he knew that he belonged here. He just had to convince his wife Stephanie.

“I think I just made a pest of myself over the next few days,” Dr Sivula said. "I’d say, hey look at this picture, look at this news report about him. And she said I think we should take a look at him and the next time he came down for therapy session, Stephanie came out and took a look at him and that's all it took."

Bones still walks with a bit of a hop as he deals with some stiffness from his injuries.

But the dog’s recovery is better than anyone would have ever hoped when he was brought into the APL so many months ago.

But he'll get all the help and therapy he needs here as he settles into his new home as office dog and good friend.

“He's been the blessing to us. I feel there are a lot of people who would welcome him into their family and we were picked. And it feels like a genuine privilege and we're looking forward to spoiling him forever," Stephanie Sivula said.

Stephanie tells Fox 8 that they had just lost their dog of 15 years around the same time that Bones began therapy at their center, so it seems like it was just meant to be.

She said so far Bones is fitting into their household but he needs a little bit of obedience training because he likes to chew on just about everything.

