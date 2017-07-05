Fox Recipe Box: Everything Cookies & Soft Amish Sugar Cookies

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- When it comes to homemade cookies, everyone has their own favorite recipe and country chef Lee Ann Miller is no exception.

Lee Ann shared two of her favorite recipes with us and showed Fox 8's Kristi Capel how easy it is to make a batch of 'Everything Cookies".

Lee Ann is a friend of Walnut Creek Cheese and you can learn more about the Amish Country store by clicking here.

Everything Cookies

1 cup butter, softened

1 cup brown sugar

1 cup white sugar

1 egg, beaten

1 cup vegetable oil

4 cups all purpose flour

1 teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon soda

1 teaspoon cream of tartar

2 teaspoons vanilla

1 cup quick oats

1 cup sweet coconut

1 cup Rice Krispies cereal

1 cup mini semi-sweet chocolate chips

1 cup mini dark chocolate chips

Mix first 5 ingredients together and blend well. Combine the flour, salt, soda and cream of tartar. Add the remaining ingredients in order given and mix together. With a cookie scoop, drop each spoonful of dough onto ungreased cookie sheets. Bake at 350 for 10-11 minutes. Do not over bake and only allow the edges of the cookies to become golden. Let cookies to set on the trays until cooled.

Soft Amish Sugar Cookies

1 cup butter- softened

1 cup white sugar

1 cup powdered sugar

1 cup vegetable oil

2 large eggs

1 teaspoon vanilla

¼ teaspoon almond flavoring

4-1/2 cups all-purpose flour

1 teaspoon baking soda

1 teaspoon cream of tartar

Pinch of Salt

Combine butter and sugars and cream well. Add oil and mix well. Then add the eggs one at a time beating well after each addition. Add vanilla and almond flavoring. Combine dry ingredients and gradually add to creamed mixture. Using a cookie scoop, drop dough onto ungreased cookie sheets. Gently tap the top of each spoonful of dough and sprinkle with coarse sugar. Bake at 375 degrees for 8-9 minutes.