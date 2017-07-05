Download: Is kissing considered cheating?

A study out of Scotland is putting the spotlight on the rules of infidelity in marriages.

What’s considered cheating?

According to Relate and Relationships Scotland, 10% of men believe “passionately kissing” isn’t considered being unfaithful, while just 9% of women agree.

Of the 5,000 people surveyed, two-thirds of couples felt their relationship would not last after an affair, while psychological experts believe 93% of marriages could survive.

