David’s Chicken Teriyaki

Chicken Teriyaki

Ingredients

1-tablespoon vegetable oil

5 or 6 skinless boneless chicken thighs

2 tablespoon granulated sugar

3-tablespoon soy sauce

3-tablespoon Saki

3 green onions chopped into 1 -2 inch pieces using most the green

White rice prepared for serving

Cut chicken thighs into bite size pieces. Heat vegetable oil in heavy skillet or wok over medium high heat. Cook chicken until browned about 6 minutes. Add sugar, soy sauce, saki to chicken and cook about three or four minutes until sauce thickens. Add green onions and stir into dish. Serve with or over rice.