Coast Guard searching for missing kayakers on Lake Erie

LORAIN, Ohio — The U.S. Coast Guard is searching Lake Erie and the Black River for two missing kayakers.

In a news release sent early Wednesday morning, the Coast Guard said the two kayakers did not return to their boat launch in Lorain on Tuesday night.

Nicole Launert, 27, and Mike Smith, 30, were identified by the Coast Guard as the missing kayakers.

According to the news release, the owners of Grumpy’s Bait Bucket called to inform the Coast Guard that two kayakers who had departed at approximately 6:30 p.m. Tuesday did not return when they were expected to by sunset.

One of the kayaks is blue. The other is yellow. Both are 10 feet long, the bait and tackle shop told the Coast Guard.

The Coast Guard is actively searching for the kayakers using a boat and helicopter.

