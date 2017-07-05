Cleveland Police investigate shooting outside Justice Center

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Cleveland Police didn’t have to go far for a shots fired call early Wednesday morning.

It happened right outside the Justice Center.

Officers heard the shots right outside the Cleveland Division of Police headquarters around 2 a.m. Wednesday.

They searched the area and found multiple shell casings at the corner of Ontario St. and St. Clair Ave.

The intersection was closed for a couple of hours for investigators to take pictures.

Cleveland police did not provide any information on possible victims or suspects.

Stay with Fox 8 and FOX8.com for updates on this developing story.