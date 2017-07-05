× Cleveland mayoral candidates submit last-minute petition signatures

CLEVELAND – It was a last-minute rush at the Cuyahoga County Board of Elections Wednesday.

“We are accepting supplemental petitions from those who did not have enough valid signatures for those who filed for mayor here last week,” said Pat McDonald, Director of the Board of Elections.

McDonald says three Cleveland mayoral candidates, Tony Madalone, Eric Brewer, and Robert Kilo, filed nominating petitions last week but failed to collect 3,000 valid signatures.

However, per city charter, the candidates had five days to collect additional signatures.

McDonald says all three turned in signatures Wednesday.

The Board of Elections reports that Madalone turned in 2,654 signatures, Brewer turned in 2,627 signatures, and Kilo turned in 1,032 signatures.

“If these three individuals have enough valid signatures, we will have 9 individuals who are running for mayor here in September,” said McDonald.

Six candidates are already in, including current Mayor Frank Jackson, Councilman Jeff Johnson, Councilman Zack Reed, state rep Bill Patmon, local restaurant CEO Brandon Chrostowski, and Dyrone Smith.

“Last time we only had two individuals, the current mayor and another who ran against him. So they skipped over the primary election and went straight to the general election,” said McDonald.

The board will now check the validity of the signatures and confirm the candidates in the next two days.

The board then certifies the candidates to the ballot next Wednesday at the board meeting.

