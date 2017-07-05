Cincinnati teen uses CPR to help save man’s life on 2nd day of job

CINCINNATI— A 16-year-old boy working at a Cincinnati restaurant has been credited with helping save a man’s life on his second day on the job.

Austin Goddard was cleaning a table at Skyline Chili when a man collapsed while eating, WKRC reported.

Austin says he ran to the man and started performing CPR. The man was later rushed to a hospital.

A few days later, the man’s family came to back to the restaurant with a photo of him smiling in his hospital bed in front of a tray of chili.

2nd day on the job and a 16-year-old at @Skyline_Chili does CPR, saving a man's life. The family dropped off a pic to thank him! Go, Austin💪 pic.twitter.com/xsHn9iHH3F — Angela Ingram (@NewsLaw1) June 30, 2017

Austin says he’s just glad he was able to save a life. Last year, all of the students in his 10th-grade class at South Ripley High School in Indiana were certified in CPR.