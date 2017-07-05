× 6-year-old Parma girl in critical condition after family dog attack

CLEVELAND-A 6-year-old Parma girl remains in critical condition at MetroHealth Medical Center after being attacked by a dog.

Cleveland police said the incident happened Tuesday around 9:30 p.m. at a home on West 22nd, when a pit bull attacked its owner.

Two people were taken to MetroHealth Medical Center, the young girl and a 32-year-old woman.

An off-duty Cuyahoga County Sheriff’s officer shot the dog, who was later taken to the city kennel until further notice.

