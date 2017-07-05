5 hurt during Fourth of July parade in Fremont

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FREMONT, Ohio -- A Fourth of July parade went from fun, to terrifying, in a matter of moments Tuesday in Fremont.

It happened just after 10:30 a.m. along the parade route on Croghan Street and South Arch.

According to a news release from the Fremont Police Department, the driver of a historical tow truck lost control and crashed into two farm tractors.

Five people were hurt and treated at Fremont Memorial Hospital; at least one of them was taken to a Toledo-area hospital by medical helicopter. That person's condition is not known.

Officials ended the parade after the accident.

Further details were not immediately released as the crash is being investigated.

