1 killed, 9 others wounded in overnight shootings in Cleveland
CLEVELAND– Ten people, including an 8-year-old, were injured in eight different shootings in Cleveland.
The violence started late on the Fourth of July and continued into early Wednesday morning.
The incident on Woodland Avenue turned deadly. A 31-year-old man suffered a gunshot wound to the chest. He was taken to University Hospital, where he died.
Here is a timeline of the shootings:
- Edgewater Park at 10:57 p.m. 8-year-old grazed by bullet.
- East 93rd Street and Harris Avenue at 11 p.m. Two males suffered gunshot wounds to legs.
- 9525 Sophia Ave. at 11:10 p.m. 25-year-old man shot in the face.
- 10715 Woodland Ave. at 12:50 a.m. One man, 30, shot in the leg and another man, 31, shot in the chest. The second victim died.
- 7623 Spafford Rd. at 1:21 a.m. 29-year-old man shot in the leg.
- Area of police headquarters at 1:51 a.m. Man suffered gunshot wound to the leg.
- East 140th Street and St. Clair Avenue at 3:25 a.m. 19-year-old shot.
- East 121st Street and Buckeye Road at 3:32 a.m. Woman, 22, shot in the foot.