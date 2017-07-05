1 killed, 9 others wounded in overnight shootings in Cleveland

Officers found several shell casings near police headquarters.

CLEVELAND– Ten people, including an 8-year-old, were injured in eight different shootings in Cleveland.

The violence started late on the Fourth of July and continued into early Wednesday morning.

The incident on Woodland Avenue turned deadly. A 31-year-old man suffered a gunshot wound to the chest. He was taken to University Hospital, where he died.

Here is a timeline of the shootings:

  • Edgewater Park at 10:57 p.m. 8-year-old grazed by bullet.
  • East 93rd Street and Harris Avenue at 11 p.m. Two males suffered gunshot wounds to legs.
  • 9525 Sophia Ave. at 11:10 p.m. 25-year-old man shot in the face.
  • 10715 Woodland Ave. at 12:50 a.m. One man, 30, shot in the leg and another man, 31, shot in the chest. The second victim died.
  • 7623 Spafford Rd. at 1:21 a.m. 29-year-old man shot in the leg.
  • Area of police headquarters at 1:51 a.m. Man suffered gunshot wound to the leg.
  • East 140th Street and St. Clair Avenue at 3:25 a.m. 19-year-old shot.
  • East 121st Street and Buckeye Road at 3:32 a.m. Woman, 22, shot in the foot.
