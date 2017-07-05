× 1 killed, 9 others wounded in overnight shootings in Cleveland

CLEVELAND– Ten people, including an 8-year-old, were injured in eight different shootings in Cleveland.

The violence started late on the Fourth of July and continued into early Wednesday morning.

The incident on Woodland Avenue turned deadly. A 31-year-old man suffered a gunshot wound to the chest. He was taken to University Hospital, where he died.

Here is a timeline of the shootings: