Woman tries to flee troopers with two children in vehicle

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- When an Ohio State Highway Patrol trooper tried to stop a vehicle for speeding, the driver took off leading the trooper on a chase that lasted about 10 minutes.

The chase came to an end at Denison Avenue and W. 59th Street in Cleveland just before 2:30 a.m. Tuesday.

The trooper found two young children in the backseat of the vehicle.

Their father was called to the scene to take them home.

Troopers took the driver into custody. The woman's name and any charges were not released.

Another woman who was in the vehicle was picked up at the scene.