VIDEO: Flames erupt from home on Cleveland’s east side

CLEVELAND -- The Cleveland Fire Department is investigating a fire that erupted inside a home on the city's east side, twice, since Monday evening.

It happened at a duplex in the 1700 block of Cliffview Road Monday night. The house caught fire, but the flames were put out.

Fire officials say Tuesday morning, a Cleveland police officer saw flames shooting from the same house and called for help.

Everyone who lives in the home got out safely, but firefighters were on the scene for several hours Tuesday morning fighting the blaze.

Arson investigators were on the scene Tuesday, according to fire officials.