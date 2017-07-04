× Teens throw rocks at couple feeding ducks in Bath Township

BATH TOWNSHIP, Ohio– A couple was feeding ducks outside a Bath Township restaurant when they were hit with rocks.

It happened on Medina Road near the West Market Plaza Shopping Center at about 9:20 p.m. Saturday.

Bath police said a group of juveniles from Akron threw rocks at the couple, hitting the woman. The man asked them to stop and one teen punched him in the back of the head, the police report said.

According to police, the group also pelted the victims’ car with rocks.

Officers arrived and caught the suspects following a foot chase to North Cleveland- Massillon Road. One teen was charged with delinquency by assault and given a summons to appear in juvenile court.