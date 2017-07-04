× One dead, two injured in Willoughby Hills crash

WILLOUGHBY HILLS, Ohio– A portion of Chardon Road in Willoughby Hills is closed following a deadly crash on the Fourth of July.

One car went left of center and crashed into a second car just west of River Road. Willoughby Hills police said one person was killed and two others were taken to area hospitals.

Chardon Road is closed in both directions until further notice as authorities investigate.

