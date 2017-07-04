Lorain police: Man who may have information about shooting arrested on unrelated warrant

LORAIN, Ohio — Lorain police say they are no longer looking for a man who they believe may have important information about a shooting that happened over the weekend.

Police say Charles Pierre-Louis, Jr. of Lorain came to the police station and met with case investigators voluntarily.

He was arrested on a warrant of using weapons while intoxicated; it was unrelated to the murder investigation.

Police are not naming Pierre-Louis as a suspect in the shooting death. They are still looking for the homicide suspect.

Police say that they were called to West 22nd and Beech Avenue Sunday at around 12:30 p.m. for a report of shots being fired.

Right after this, 19-year-old Keshawndrae Carter, of Lorain, who was thought to be related to the call arrived at Mercy Hospital in Lorain with gunshot wounds. He passed away from his injuries there.

The vehicle photo you see in this story is believed to be the car driven by the suspect(s) in the murder. Police are still looking to identify that person or persons.

