LIVE VIDEO: 2017 downtown Cleveland fireworks ‘Light Up The Lake’

CLEVELAND – It’s time to celebrate the 2017 finale of our nation’s birthday!

The Downtown Cleveland Alliance’s “Light Up The Lake” fireworks show is doing just that on this gorgeous Fourth of July evening. The show is launched from the Port of Cleveland’s Dock 20.

People were very excited about the celebration.

“I got down here at 4:30 this morning,” said Ricardo Richmond of Cleveland.

“We are staying right here, specifically for the kids. They want to watch the fireworks,” said Roberto Mendosa, of Cleveland.

There were so many people that at one point, Cleveland MetroParks announced all ramps into Edgewater Park, Wendy Park, and Whiskey Island were closed.

“The 4th of July has a lot of significance here. Everyone usually goes all out,” said Britney Voiers, of Strongsville.​

Enjoy the show!

Happy Birthday, USA!