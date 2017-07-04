× Indians manager Terry Francona to miss game for more medical tests

CLEVELAND– Terry Francona will not manage the Cleveland Indians game Tuesday night.

The Tribe skipper is undergoing follow-up tests at the Cleveland Clinic, the team announced.

Bench coach Brad Mills will manage against the Padres. Game starts at 7:10 p.m. at Progressive Field.

Francona left last Monday’s game early when he started feeling lightheaded and his heart rate increased. He was taken to the Cleveland Clinic, where doctors ruled out any major health problems.

The 58-year-old was also hospitalized a few weeks ago after game, but was released a few hours later.

