Girl’s condition uncertain after Geauga County ATV crash

MONTVILLE TOWNSHIP, Ohio - It's a sight no parent should see: Their child clinging to life. For one Geauga County family, it's a painful reality.

On Saturday, Cheyanne Ridenour was riding on an ATV at a Fourth of July party in Montville when it flipped over. It sent the 11-year-old, another child and an adult to the hospital. All three were not wearing helmets.

"It was horrifying. It's a vision that every time I close my eyes, I see," said Tammy Mills, Cheyanne's mother. "It's something I have to live with for the rest of my life."

Cheyanne's prognosis is uncertain. Her parents said she may need to spend the next month at UH Rainbow Babies and Children's Hospital.

Doctors spent five hours removing a portion of Cheyanne's brain to save her life. Mills said she is not sure her daughter will walk, talk or regain vision in both eyes.

"My heart sank. Still a couple days later I don't know what to think, what to feel," said Michael Ridenour, Cheyanne's father.

Both parents are leaning on faith their little girl will pull through, but warn for others to be careful on ATVs.

"Never take anything for granted, always make sure they are wearing a helmet, the seatbelt is properly strapped in."

The family is raising money for Cheyanne's recovery fund. Click here to donate.