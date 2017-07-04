Download: What are you doing for the Fourth of July?

This Independence Day marks America’s 242nd birthday, and there is no shortage on celebrating with food, fun and fireworks.

According to WalletHub.com, 65.5% of Americans will attend a July 4th picnic this year, there will likely be $7.15B in planned spending on July 4th food, and 150 million hot dogs will be consumed over the July 4th holiday.

