Dive team recovers body of swimmer near Lorain’s Century Park

LORAIN, Ohio – The Coast Guard confirms that they have recovered the body of a swimmer near Century Park in Lorain this July 4th evening.

Petty Officer Brian McCrum of the Coast Guard says that 20-year-old Christopher Recznik of Lorain was last seen between 6:30 and 7 p.m. swimming with another person. Lorain Police Captain Roger Watkins say they believe he was overcome by the waves, which were 2-3 feet high at the time. A bystander did try to help, but was unable to reach him.

The Coast Guard received the distress call at 7. They sent out a helicopter and a boat to help in the search.

McCrum reports that it was the Lorain County dive team who recovered the body at around 8:40 p.m. Police are treating this a drowning but are still investigating.