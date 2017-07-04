× Despite Kluber setting franchise strike-out record, Indians lose to Padres, 1-0

CLEVELAND (AP) — Cory Spangenberg drove in the only run with a groundout, and six San Diego pitchers combined on a five-hitter as the Padres edged the Cleveland Indians 1-0 on Tuesday night despite a record-setting outing by All-Star Corey Kluber.

Cleveland manager Terry Francona missed the game after he was admitted to the Cleveland Clinic for tests. Francona was hospitalized twice last month after feeling lightheaded and having a rapid heart rate. He was fitted with a heart monitor last week and said at the time doctors had ruled out any serious health issues.

Team president Chris Antonetti said Francona did not experience the previous symptoms again, and the tests were being done to help determine what’s causing the issue.

Bench coach Brad Mills ran the Indians in Francona’s absence.

Kluber (7-3) allowed one run and struck out 10 in eight innings — setting a franchise mark with five consecutive double-digit strikeout games. But the 2014 AL Cy Young Award winner received little help from his offense or defense.

